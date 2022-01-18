Telangana

HMDA continues drive against illegal structures

HMDA has continued its demolition drive against illegal structures, with a total of 13 structures pulled down on Tuesday. On Monday, the urban development authority in coordination with the District level task forces and Police, demolished 10 buildings under construction without required permissions in various municipalities within HMDA limits.

Illegal structures in large sites of over 600 square yards in Shankarpally, Badangpet, Dundigal, Boduppal, Pocharam municipalities have been targeted in the first phase.

Four structures in Shankarpally, three each in Dundigal and Badangpet, two in Pocharam, one in Boduppal have been pulled down on Tuesday.

Town Planning staff in the respective municipalities have been issued with memos seeking explanation about inaction with regard to illegal structures.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Telangana
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 18, 2022 10:32:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/hmda-continues-drive-against-illegal-structures/article38288219.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY