Telangana

HMDA continues demolition spree

The HMDA and District Task Force teams have taken action against seven structures being raised without permissions on Saturday within the HMDA limits.

They include four structures in Narsingi municipality, and three in Shamshabad municipality.

A commercial shed built on one acre of land in Vattnagulapally was seized, while two more sheds were pulled down. One more commercial shed in Kokapet constructed illegally, was also seized.

Columns and slabs raised without permissions for villas on five-acre plot in Shamshabad were demolished, as also were two more illegal structures, a note from HMDA informed.

Action has been taken against a total of 114 illegal structures till now, of which 89 were demolished and 25 were seized.


