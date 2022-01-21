HMDA continues demolition drive

Hyderabad

21 January 2022 22:14 IST

HMDA, together with the district level task forces, has continued its spree of demolitions within the limits of Outer Ring Road, taking action against 13 more structures raised without necessary permissions on Friday.

On the fifth day of the drive against illegal structures, the task force teams visited four municipalities, namely Medchal, Pedd Amberpet, Narsingi and Shadnagar, and pulled down 10 illegal structures besides seizing three structures which were being constructed as warehouses without permissions.

Four illegal structures were demolished and two warehouse structures were seized in Narsingi municipal limits, while in Medchal, three unauthorised structures were pulled down and one warehouse structure was seized. Three structures each in Pedda Amberpet and Shadnagar municipal limits which were under construction without permissions were taken down during the drive. So far, action has been taken against a total of 58 structures, a statement from HMDA informed.

Advertising

Advertising