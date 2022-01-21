Telangana

HMDA continues demolition drive

HMDA, together with the district level task forces, has continued its spree of demolitions within the limits of Outer Ring Road, taking action against 13 more structures raised without necessary permissions on Friday.

On the fifth day of the drive against illegal structures, the task force teams visited four municipalities, namely Medchal, Pedd Amberpet, Narsingi and Shadnagar, and pulled down 10 illegal structures besides seizing three structures which were being constructed as warehouses without permissions.

Four illegal structures were demolished and two warehouse structures were seized in Narsingi municipal limits, while in Medchal, three unauthorised structures were pulled down and one warehouse structure was seized. Three structures each in Pedda Amberpet and Shadnagar municipal limits which were under construction without permissions were taken down during the drive. So far, action has been taken against a total of 58 structures, a statement from HMDA informed.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 21, 2022 10:15:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/hmda-continues-demolition-drive/article38304949.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY