HMDA conducts phase-II auction for Bachupally and Medipally layouts

May 25, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The HMDA has reaped a rich harvest by sale of plots in its Bachupally and Medipally layouts in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district through an online auction conducted on Thursday.

The 209 plots in both the layouts covering an extent of close to 65,000 square yards yielded a total ₹260 crore in the auction, against a collective up-set price of ₹190 crore.

Against an up-set price of ₹25,000 per square yard in Bachupally, the highest price the sale yielded was ₹53,500 per square yard, while in Medipally, the highest price was ₹50,000 per square yard against the up-set price of ₹32,000.

Average bid price yielded for Bachupally was ₹39,674 per square yard, while the same for Medipally was 40,668 per square yard.

A total 218 plots were put on auction, of which 133 were from Bachupally, and 85 from Medipally, both covering an extent of close to 68,000 square yards. Only nine plots were left unsold, a statement from HMDA informed.

The online auction was facilitated through MSTC, a Central government undertaking.