HMDA clears encroachments in Sangareddy district

April 18, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad Bureau

Continuing its drive against encroachments, HMDA on Tuesday razed illegal structures on the land under its management in IDA Bolarum limits of Sangareddy district. Attempts to construct houses at survey number 280 in the village were noticed and action was taken, a statement from HMDA said. Three one-room structures, along with three structures in the basement level, were demolished as part of the drive, it said. Earlier, the urban development authority had conducted drives against encroachments on its land in Tellapur, Manikonda, and Shamshabad.

