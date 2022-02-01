Telangana

HMDA acts against five structures

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has taken action against five illegal structures on Monday, in Manikonda and Thumkunta municipal limits, a statement informed.

With the help of teams from district task force, they cut the slabs of a five storeyed building in Puppalguda which was being constructed without any authorisation.

Another five storeyed building in Neknampur and another three storeyed structure with penthouse being built with permission for only ground plus two levels also have been brought down, the statement said. A club house and a farm house built by a well-known real estate firm without permission in Thumkunta were seized.

So far, action has been taken against a total 119 structures in the HMDA limits, the statement said.


