HMA hosts officers of armed forces attending HDMC course

December 12, 2022 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Armed forces officers of the Higher Defence Management Course (HDMC) 18th course drawn from the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy visited the Hyderabad Management Association (HMA) as part of the course curriculum on Monday. The officers group was led by Group Captain Narayanan and Group Captain Harinath.

HMA president Ramchander gave a presentation of the 58-year-old association and how it had evolved over the years focusing on propagation of management in Telangana and A.P. amongst the students, practising professionals and entrepreneurs. Group Captain Narayanan gave a presentation about HDMC’s 44-week course and informed that the 18th batch has 162 members of which 14 are from friendly countries, said a press release.

