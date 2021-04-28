HM warns black marketeers of oxygen and life saving drugs

Those found guilty would be prosecuted, says Mahmood Ali

Home Minister Mohd. Mahmood Ali has reiterated that the State government is committed to initiate stringent action against those indulging in black marketing of oxygen and other life-saving drugs in view of the steep rise in cases of COVID-19.

The Police Department would not give any scope for black marketing of COVID-19 related drugs in the State. Those found guilty of violating the provisions would be arrested and prosecution would be launched against them under relevant provisions of law. The Home Minister held a review meeting on the measures being taken to tackle COVID-19 cases with senior officials of the department headed by DGP M. Mahender Reddy and Home department Principal Secretary Ravi Gupta on Wednesday.

Mr. Mahmood Ali said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao would take a serious view of incidents involving black marketing of life saving drugs. The department was equally focused on the social media to check rumours and false reports being posted through them. Mr. Mahmood Ali appreciated the Home department for its proactive role during the first phase of the COVID-19 and the department was working with the same vigour since the outbreak of the second wave, he said.

Asserting that the government had initiated several measures to ensure that there was no shortage of beds of oxygen supplies in the State, he wanted the Muslim community to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour during the ongoing holy month of Ramzan. In addition to getting medical check-ups done in case of cold, cough and other symptoms, the Muslim community members should wear masks and observe other protocols like maintaining physical distance during the prayers so that there was no scope for the spread of the virus, he added.