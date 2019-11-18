HIV reality check for Khammam

A fortnight-long campaign titled ‘Be smart – get tested’ is currently under way in the district to encourage voluntary HIV testing as a vital strategy to prevent and control the spread of HIV and AIDS.

The campaign involving field-level functionaries of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, volunteers of various non-governmental organisations, networks of people living with HIV/AIDS (PLHAs) and other stakeholders kicked off on November 15.

It intends to motivate at least 4,000 persons with a focus on the sections of population vulnerable to HIV infection to get them tested at the designated Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres (ICTCs) in the district by November 30, ahead of World AIDS Day on December 1.

A total of 42,843 persons had undergone HIV tests in the designated centres across the district from April to October this year. Of them, as many as 375 tested positive. A total of 19,231 pregnant women were screened for HIV between April and October in the district. Of them, 17 (0.08 %) were diagnosed with HIV.

About 16,188 HIV positive persons are presently registered with the Anti-Retroviral Treatment (ART) centre at the district headquarters hospital in Khammam, of whom 2,944 are receiving monthly pensions from the government.

On an average, 53 new HIV positive cases are being reported in the district per month, said sources.

Be Smart campaign is being implemented all over the district with a thrust on people susceptible to HIV infection and high risk groups of the population with the active support of NGOs and other community-based organisations, said Praveena, Additional District Medical and Health Officer (AIDS and Leprosy).

The campaign is aimed at preventing transmission of HIV and providing ART and care to the PLHAs, Dr Praveena added.