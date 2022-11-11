History sheets reviewed, 47 closed

The Hyderabad City Police (South) on Thursday reviewed the history sheets of various offenders in the zone and, based on pre-determined criteria, closed 47 of them.

The review meeting held at the City Armed Reserve (CAR) headquarters saw the participation of nearly 300 history-sheeters.

According to the police, 647 history sheets were being maintained in the south zone, and after the review, 47 were recommended for closure. DCP (South) P. Sai Chaitanya, DCP (Task Force) G. Chakravarthy, and other officials were present.