Telangana

History sheets reviewed, 47 closed 

The Hyderabad City Police (South) on Thursday reviewed the history sheets of various offenders in the zone and, based on pre-determined criteria, closed 47 of them.

The review meeting held at the City Armed Reserve (CAR) headquarters saw the participation of nearly 300 history-sheeters.

According to the police, 647 history sheets were being maintained in the south zone, and after the review, 47 were recommended for closure. DCP (South) P. Sai Chaitanya, DCP (Task Force) G. Chakravarthy, and other officials were present.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Telangana
Hyderabad
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 11, 2022 4:04:20 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/history-sheets-reviewed-47-closed/article66121158.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY