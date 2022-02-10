History-sheeter nabbed by Golconda police in dramatic chase

A private hospital at Tolichowki was witness to a scene straight out of a movie on Wednesday night when a team of Golconda police chased and nabbed a 27-year-old history-sheeter of the Nampally police station from the emergency ward after he threatened to harm a patient.

The accused, Fareed alias Khaja Fareeduddin Quadri, who was involved in 16 criminal cases was on the lookout by Golconda police in connection with robbery, theft and attempt to murder cases.

Police said that Fareed tried to extort money from friends of his brother who recently died in a road accident. Based on specific information the history-sheeter was seen at Syed Nagar of Banjara Hills after he robbed a pastor’s white colour scooter.

Soon, police started the vehicle checkpoint at Tolichowki junction to nab Fareed. “We chased him for nearly 100 metres, during which he lost control over the vehicle and fell on the road. He started running and entered into a private hospital,” Golconda Inspector K Chandrasheker Reddy said.

When cops tried to nab him, the history-sheeter, first, threatened to kill himself and also pointed the knife at a patient on a bed.

“After five minutes of standoff, the patient was pulled aside and the team overpowered Fareed,” Mr. Reddy said. The history–sheeter was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.