January 20, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Md. Azhar, a history sheeter of Punjagutta police, was found murdered by unknown persons near his house at MS Maqta in the early hours of Friday. He was reportdly attacked by a group of persons with sharp weapons.

Police suspect previous enmity may be the reason behind the attack. Police brought a sniffer dog into the scene, collected clues and are verifying CCTV footage on leading routes to identify suspects.

A case has been registered.