Historic temple to get a facelift

The historic Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Inavolu village is at last witnessing some development, a demand long pending.

The temple, popularly known as Inolu Mallanna temple, has a history of over 1,100 years according to local legend. About 25 lakh people visit this temple from Sankranti to Ugadi festival. Here the Jatara lasts about three months and people from far off places come here and raise temporary tents and stay in the open air braving the chilling weather. Of late, there has been steady rush all through the year and the temple gets a revenue of ₹ 3 crore per year.

However, there are no facilities. MPP M Madhumati said there were no basic facilities and devotees should have some place to stay like a choultry. Temple executive officer A Nageswar Rao said they need at least three guest houses near the temple to accommodate devotees and VIPs who throng the temple during jatara time.

On Sunday, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Endowments Minister Indrakaran Reddy visited the temple to review the arrangements for the ensuing Jatara beginning from Sankranti festival next month. The Ministers laid foundation for a huge arch dome shaped shed with an estimate of ₹ 2 crore for devotees to stay and another foundation for building 45 cottages with ₹ 2 crore.

Minister Dayakar Rao said the temple lacked development for many decades but now the situation has changed.

The devotees have been demanding that the State government widen the road from Station Ghanpur to Kunur and crossroad near Punnel on Khammam and Warangal route. Similarly, the villagers want the State government to earmark some space exclusively for setting up shops during jatara time. “There will be shops and petty vendors all over blocking the way. They should have some separate place,” M Ravinder, a villager of Inavolu said.