HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Historic temple at Valmidi to be developed on the lines of Yadadri

September 05, 2023 10:15 am | Updated 10:16 am IST - JANGAON

The Hindu Bureau

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao said the historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple at Valmidi village in Jangaon district will be developed on the lines of Yadadri temple.

He was speaking after a ceremony held to mark the inauguration of the renovated temple at Valmidi in Palakurthy mandal on Monday.  

Vedic rituals were performed under the aegis of pontiff Sri Tridandi Chinna Srimannarayana Jeeyar Swamy at the renovated temple early on Monday morning, sources said.

Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod and Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao among others were present.

Later, the ministers participated in various development works taken up under the Valmidi-Bammera-Palakurthy spiritual tourism circuit plan and other development programmes in Jangaon district.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.