Historic temple at Valmidi to be developed on the lines of Yadadri

September 05, 2023 10:15 am | Updated 10:16 am IST - JANGAON

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao said the historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple at Valmidi village in Jangaon district will be developed on the lines of Yadadri temple.

He was speaking after a ceremony held to mark the inauguration of the renovated temple at Valmidi in Palakurthy mandal on Monday.

Vedic rituals were performed under the aegis of pontiff Sri Tridandi Chinna Srimannarayana Jeeyar Swamy at the renovated temple early on Monday morning, sources said.

Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod and Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao among others were present.

Later, the ministers participated in various development works taken up under the Valmidi-Bammera-Palakurthy spiritual tourism circuit plan and other development programmes in Jangaon district.