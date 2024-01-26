Historic Kowlas Fort in Jukkal reverberates with patriotism

January 26, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Hyderabad

The historic Kowlas Fort, in Jukkal of Kamareddy district, hosted the Republic Day celebrations on a grand note on Friday.

Built in the 9th century AD by the Rashtrakutas, the fort slid into decline in recent years owing to lack of maintenance and preservation. Friday’s celebrations, however, brought hope of better days to come for the monument.

Congress MLA Thota Laxmi Kantha Rao, who took a keen interest in bringing this historic fort in Jukkal to the limelight with the celebrations, unfurled the national flag along with officials.

“Unfurling the national flag at Kowlas Fort sends a resounding message of commitment to protecting and cherishing its historical significance,” he said, and vowed to end the neglect that plagued the monument.

Local authorities meticulously orchestrated the fort’s arrangements for the celebration. Schoolchildren from Jukkal added a poignant touch by carrying a 1,000-ft tricolor flag near the fort, emphasising unity and patriotism.

Kowlas Fort stands as a testament to history’s ebb and flow, witnessing the reigns of various dynasties, including the Kakatiyas, Bahamanis, Qutb Shahis, Naikwaries, Mughals, Marathas, and Asaf Jahis.

Its strategic positioning at an altitude of about 1,100 ft, coupled with a natural moat, reflects the brilliance of its builders. Positioned at the crossroads of Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Telangana, the fort embodies a rich historical cross-section, Mr. Kantha Rao said.

The Republic Day celebrations at Kowlas Fort also served as a beacon of hope for the fort’s revival and the region’s progress, he said. Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, during his recent visit, affirmed comprehensive proposals for the fort’s revival. Anoop Kumar Singh, the great-grandson of Raja Gopal Singh Gaur, who ruled the fort until 1947, expressed gratitude for reviving the cultural gem.