Himayatsagar gates lifted to let out surplus water

Visitors take selfies in the backdrop of water flowing from the opened gates of Himayatsagar on Tuesday.

HYDERABAD

21 July 2021 00:31 IST

Three flood gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir in Gandipet have been lifted to let the surplus water into the Musi river on Tuesday, and an alert has been sounded by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) to residents of areas abutting the river.

The reservoir has reached almost the full tank level of 1,763.5 feet, and with heavy inflow of floodwater from upper catchment area, the officials have decided to lift the three of the 17 gates up by one foot.

Managing Director of the Board M. Dana Kishore said residents of low-lying areas have been shifted to safer locations as a precautionary measure. The Board officials are monitoring the situation on both sides of the river, he said, and requested people to refrain from venturing near the river.

Keeping in view the rain alert issued by the Meteorology Department for the coming to days, he issued necessary directions to the collectors of Hyderabad, Medchal and Ranga Reddy districts, besides Revenue, GHMC and Police department officials.