Himayatsagar gates closed

HYDERABAD

29 September 2021 23:27 IST

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board has begun to shut down the gates of Himayatsagar reservoir, as the flood water has started to recede.

Ten gates of Himayatsagar, out of the total 17, were lifted by two feet in order to release the excess water into the Musi for the past two days.

On Wednesday morning, eight gates were downed and two kept open to release 1,400 cusecs of water downstream.

Advertising

Advertising

However, flood water to the tune of 1,900 cusecs continues to arrive into Osmansagar, hence four gates have been kept open to release 2,100 cusecs of water into the Musi, a statement from the water board said.

At 5 p.m. on Wednesday, for a full tank level of 1,763.5 feet, water brimmed at 1,763.45 feet in Himayatsagar, while in Osmansagar, water came up to the FTL of 1,790.