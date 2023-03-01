Himanshu Tiwari appointed BRS general secretary

March 01, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

As part of spreading the party footprint across the country, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has appointed Himanshu Tiwari from Jaunpur of Uttar Pradesh general secretary of the party. The appointment was made on Wednesday.

Himanshu Tiwari is 31-year-old young political leader. He obtained Masters in Computers from Varanasi. He belongs to a freedom-fighter’s family at Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh. Since 2015, he has been actively involved in farmers’ agitation at the national level. He was running nation-wide agitation against Land Acquisition Ordinance and played a role in national coordination of farmers’ movements.

He was part of United Kisan Morcha in 2020-2021, and a member of National Executive of Samyuktha Kisan Morcha (SKM) that had vociferously opposed the three ‘anti-farmer’ laws.

Mr. Himanshu launched 21-day padayatra from Champaran in Bihar to Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, and mobilised thousands of people in Jan Jagran Padayatra. Presently, he is part of team by K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

As BRS National General Secretary, he will actively participate in the organisational works of BRS.

The BRS president also appointed divisional coordinators for six divisions - Dasarath Savanth( Nashik), Balasaheb Jairam Deshmukh (Pune), Vijay Tanaji Mohite (Mumbai), Somnath Thorat (Aurangabad), Dayasnh Vakudkar (Nagapur) and Nikhil Deshmukh (Amaravathi)as well.