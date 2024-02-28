Himachal Pradesh events can happen in TS also, warns K. Laxman

February 28, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman has warned that the Himachal Pradesh political developments, where rebel Congress MLAs had voted against the party’s official candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls, could happen in Telangana also post the Parliament elections.

“Rebellion within the Congress ranks is being witnessed in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh. The same thing can happen here also. We had no role in the cross-voting as the Congress MLAs had openly voted against the official candidate and one Minister had expressed his frustration over not being able to do anything for the youth,” he claimed.

Addressing a press conference at the party office on Wednesday, Mr. Laxman said if the Congress Government led by Revanth Reddy continues in the same way as that of former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, people of Telangana will surely teach a lesson in the days to come. He took objection to the “kind of language” being spoken by the Ministers against the Opposition and advised them to focus on fulfilling the promised six welfare guarantees instead.

“The Chief Minister has accused the KCR regime of pushing the state into a debt trap, how did he then promise schemes which cannot be implemented? TS people have to bear this burden also. New conditions for being eligible for the welfare schemes like gas cylinder, free power and others is nothing but cheating people. What happened to the farm loan waiver and financial assistance to women under the ‘Mahalakshmi’ scheme?,” he questioned.

The national OBC president said it was foolhardy to link the implementation of the schemes with the Parliament polls because Prime Minister Narendra Modi is sure to return to power and there is no scope for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to become the PM. He also accused the Government of not taking any action against the scams of the previous regime and forecast “major political changes” after the general elections.

While the Congress Party does not have candidates to contest the Parliament polls, none of the sitting BRS MPs want to contest and many have approached the saffron party. “We will only bet on the winning horse and will take a decision after weighing all the pros and cons. Why can’t former Ministers T. Harish Rao and K.T. Rama Rao contest the elections if their Government has done great work instead of lashing out at us intolerantly? The BRS is a sinking ship and Congress Party will follow suit,” he said, and added that the ongoing Vijay Sankalp Yatras are eliciting good response from the people.