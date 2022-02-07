Himachal govt. studies flagship programmes of TS

HYDERABAD

07 February 2022 20:06 IST

Team led by Himachal CS enquires about welfare and developmental programmes

The Himachal Pradesh government has expressed keenness in replicating some of the welfare schemes being implemented in the State.

A delegation of officials from Himachal Pradesh led by its Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh visited the temporary Secretariat, BRKR Bhavan, and interacted with the government officials. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and senior officials explained about the flagship programmes being implemented in Telangana in line with the vision of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for achieving accelerated progress of the newly formed State.

Mr. Ram Subhag Singh said the Himachal Pradesh government was studying the best practices and schemes operational in different parts of the country. The team was here to collect information pertaining to the schemes that could be replicated in their State.

