Himachal Governor felicitated

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya was felicitated by Yadava Sangham here on Sunday.
Mr. Dattatreya was here in city on a private visit to attend to marriage of daughter of former BJP MLA M. Dharma Rao and also for the felicitation.
Scores of BJP leaders called on him and exchanged pleasantries with him. Kakatiya University staff also called on him.
Speaking on the occasion Mr. Dattatreya said he was happy to be in the historic city of Warangal. He hoped the city would witness further development soon. He condemned the Shadnagar incident and urge people to be vigilant.
Warangal West MLA D. Vinay Bhaskar, BJP urban district president Rao Padma Reddy and others were present.
