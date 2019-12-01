Telangana

Himachal Governor felicitated

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatrey being felicitated by Yadava Sangham in Warangal on Sunday.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatrey being felicitated by Yadava Sangham in Warangal on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: M. Murali

more-in

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya was felicitated by Yadava Sangham here on Sunday.

Mr. Dattatreya was here in city on a private visit to attend to marriage of daughter of former BJP MLA M. Dharma Rao and also for the felicitation.

Scores of BJP leaders called on him and exchanged pleasantries with him. Kakatiya University staff also called on him.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Dattatreya said he was happy to be in the historic city of Warangal. He hoped the city would witness further development soon. He condemned the Shadnagar incident and urge people to be vigilant.

Warangal West MLA D. Vinay Bhaskar, BJP urban district president Rao Padma Reddy and others were present.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Telangana
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 1, 2019 8:20:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/himachal-governor-felicitated/article30130860.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY