Himachal CM to address Congress meeting at Jadcherla

May 24, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will address a public meeting of the Telangana Congress at Jadcherla on Thursday being organised as part of the ‘People’s March’ taken up by Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka.

The meeting to be attended by all senior leaders including TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy and AICC incharge Manikrao Thakare is the first one after the Karnataka election results that boosted the confidence of Congress workers. Balladeer Gaddar will perform on the occasion, according to PCC general secretary and meeting coordinator Anirudh Reddy.

Mr. Vikramarka, who visited the Uddandapur reservoir on Wednesday, lashed out at BRS government for violating Land Acquisition Act 2013 while acquiring land for the project. He alleged that BRS leaders and officials concerned were harassing those displaced by the project for demanding compensation as per the provisions of Land Acquisition Act, 2013.

Addressing media persons, he said it was the responsibility of the Governments to ensure that the families in villages were not affected while acquiring land for the projects. But in Uddandapur, these norms and provisions were totally thrown to winds.

He alleged that the government was using police officers to threaten and blackmail displaced people. He said Siddapuram Mallaiah and Lakshmamma and others displaced by the Uddandapur project went to court seeking implementation of the LA Act, 2013 and the government in retaliation put the land of Malliah in the Prohibited list. In the case of Lakshmamma, while she has five acres of land, passbook was given only for 18 kuntas, he said after speaking to the victims.

Appealing to the District Collector Ravi Naik from the Uddandapur project, Mr.Bhatti said the Collector should take steps to do justice to the displaced in accordance with the law. He clarified that the Congress was not against projects but along with completing the projects in time, the government should pay compensation to the displaced as per the LA Act, 2013. The rulers and the officials should strictly function as per the law, he said.