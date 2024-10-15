‘Hike auto fare, implement insurance for autorickshaw drivers’

Taking up the concerns of tens of thousands of autorickshaw drivers, union leaders B Venkatesham and A. Satthireddy met Joint Transport Commissioner Ramesh on Tuesday and a submitted representation that sought welfare measures and fare revision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the demands was doubling of the base fare for autorickshaws, which currently is ₹20 - to ₹40. They also sought a per kilometre fare hike from ₹11 to ₹25. The leaders stressed that this revision is necessary to address the rising cost of living and operational expenses, including fuel and maintenance.

In addition to a revision in fares, the union also discussed the need for insurance coverage of ₹5 lakh. This measure, they stated, would offer much-needed financial security to drivers and their families in the event of accidents or other emergencies.

“The metre fare was fixed 10 years ago through GO (Government Order) MS No 20 at ₹20. The per kilometre fare was fixed at ₹11. The cost of petrol has increased a lot since 2014 and the government should increase this fare,” Mr Sathireddy told The Hindu.

Mr Sathireddy pointed out that the another important demand was the implementation of a monthly allowance of ₹12,000 per driver, a promise made by the Congress leadership in the run-up to the Assembly elections. The union emphasised that the government should fulfil its commitments.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.