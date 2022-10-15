Hijab-wearing women are a part of nation-building, says Asaduddin Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A day after the Supreme Court delivered a split verdict on the hijab case, Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi said that Muslim women wearing hijab have been getting themselves educated and taking part in nation-building.

Mr Owaisi was speaking at a public meeting on Thursday night where he rejected the notion that hijab is being imposed on Muslim women. He said that Muslim women are wearing hijab because they have been instructed in the Quran to do so. “Are the women of the community not becoming doctors, studying MBA, MCA? Are they not strengthning India?” the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president asked.

Describing it as his “dream”, Mr Owaisi said that he hoped a Muslim woman who wears a hijab would become the Prime Minister of India in future.

ADVERTISEMENT

The AIMIM supremo criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for singling out Muslim girls in educational institutions and said that forcing them to remove hijab in the classroom on the one hand, and on the other permitting students of other communities to wear their religious symbols is a form of oppression.

Earlier on October 13, the Hyderabad parliamentarian said that he had hoped that the hijab issue would be resolved in the apex court and claimed that the BJP had created ruckus over the issue.