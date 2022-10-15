Hijab-wearing women are a part of nation-building, says Asaduddin Owaisi

‘Hijab-wearing woman becoming Prime Minister is my dream and there is nothing wrong with it’

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 15, 2022 14:00 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Asaduddin Owaisi. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

A day after the Supreme Court delivered a split verdict on the hijab case, Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi said that Muslim women wearing hijab have been getting themselves educated and taking part in nation-building.

Mr Owaisi was speaking at a public meeting on Thursday night where he rejected the notion that hijab is being imposed on Muslim women. He said that Muslim women are wearing hijab because they have been instructed in the Quran to do so. “Are the women of the community not becoming doctors, studying MBA, MCA? Are they not strengthning India?” the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president asked.

Describing it as his “dream”, Mr Owaisi said that he hoped a Muslim woman who wears a hijab would become the Prime Minister of India in future.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The AIMIM supremo criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for singling out Muslim girls in educational institutions and said that forcing them to remove hijab in the classroom on the one hand, and on the other permitting students of other communities to wear their religious symbols is a form of oppression.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Earlier on October 13, the Hyderabad parliamentarian said that he had hoped that the hijab issue would be resolved in the apex court and claimed that the BJP had created ruckus over the issue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
court administration
Bharatiya Janata Party
Hyderabad
justice and rights
judiciary (system of justice)
Woman, uninterrupted
democracy
constitution
national or ethnic minority
minority group

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app