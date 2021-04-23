Highest single-day deaths reported in Telangana on Thursday

HYDERABAD

23 April 2021 19:41 IST

Daily cases cross 1,000 mark in Hyderabad

Unwanted records in the COVID-19 spread are tumbling every day in Telangana as the surge in coronavirus infection continues unchecked. On Thursday, the State crossed two more dubious milestones — recording highest number of deaths in a day and four-digit cases in Hyderabad.

Telangana has reported 6,206 new COVID-19 positive cases during the 24-hour period till 8 p.m. on April 22 (single day highest was 6,542 on Tuesday) taking the total cases in the State reported so far to 3,79,494. Similarly, 29 deaths of coronavirus infected persons were reported on Thursday taking the total fatalities with the infectious virus to 1,928.

A total of 3,052 infected persons were declared recovered on Thursday taking the total recoveries to 3,24,840.

The active case have also cross the 50,000 mark and stood at 52,726 on Thursday with the surge of cases in and around Hyderabad adding to the numbers maximum. According to a bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health on Friday on the status of COVID-19 cases in the State as at 8 p.m. on Thursday, a total of 1,05,602 samples were tested for COVID-19 infection on April 22 taking the total tests to 1,22,81,027.

Positive cases in Hyderabad (GHMC) touched the four-digits for the first time as 1,005 cases were reported on Thursday. The surge in cases is being contributed mostly from Medchal-Malkajgiri (502), Nizamabad (406) and Rangareddy (373). High number of cases were also reported from 21 other districts in the range of 102 to 271. In the remaining 8 districts, the cases were reported in two-digits or below 100 each.

According to the bulletin, 60.4% of the positive were from the 21-50 years age group followed by 14.5% from 51-60 years group and 10.5% from 11-20 years group. The incidence of infection is 61.5% among male and 38.5% among female population (samples). Among men, the working class in the age group of 21-50 years is battered most.