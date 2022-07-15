Highest flood in 500 years submerged pump houses: Kaleshwaram ENC

We plan to revive pump houses in a month after dewatering, says ENC Venkateshwarlu

The authorities of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project have termed the submergence of two key pump houses in the flood waters of Godavari river on Thursday as a natural calamity caused by highest flood in the last 500 years, but have exuded confidence that they would be able bring back the facilities into operation in a month’s time after de-watering.

Engineer-in-Chief of Kaleshwaram N. Venkateshwarlu, who is associated with the project from pre-groundbreaking stage, said the flood in Godavari witnessed this time was beyond once-in-500 years phenomenon as the statistics available with the Central Water Commission (CWC) make it clear that there was no flood in the magnitude that was recorded on Thursday during the last 500 years.

“We have taken into consideration 107.5 meters of flood level into consideration against the highest flood level recorded at 106.7 meters at the site, as per the CWC records, while designing Medigadda Barrage. However, it went beyond 108 meters on Thursday-Friday breaking all records in the past,” he explained adding that the flood level in the river at Kaleshwaram, in the upstream of the barrage, was even higher.

Pranahitha flood

Asked about what caused the submergence of the pump houses, the ENC told The Hindu over phone that it was due to head-up of the level caused by the slowed down flow of water from the upstream with heavy flood from Pranahitha causing an obstruction. It was humanly not possible to keep the flood of such a magnitude away from pump houses as the facilities are constructed along the river courses itself taking into consideration highest flood level recorded at those locations.

“The average speed of water during floods is about 6.5 metres per second but when the flow is obstructed by another flood joining it, it would come down to about 2.5 metres per second. Same thing has happened with Godavari in the upstream of Medigadda Barrage due to heavy flow from Pranahitha joining it and causing head-up water level in the upstream,” Mr. Venkateshwarlu explained.

He stated that he had never witnessed the phenomenon of river Godavari and all its tributaries including rivulets/streams in spate together in his lifetime including his three-decade career as an irrigation engineer. His enquiries in the area have also revealed that nobody had witnessed Godavari along with all its tributaries in spate together.

Revival of PHs

On the revival of pump houses, the ENC said they were confident that they could bring back at least some of the pumps to functioning in a month’s time. “The structures are intact and heavy machinery like motors could be restarted after technical drying-up process after dewatering the facilities. Some electrical and electronic parts may have to be replaced and we have engineers with vast experience in reviving such submerged pump houses,” Mr. Venkateshwarlu said.