Highest Covid deaths recorded in Telangana

Highest COVID-19 deaths were recorded in Telangana on Monday. On May 3, 59 patients died. According to the details in the media bulletin issued by the State Health department, number of people who died of COVID-19 were in single digit from October 8, 2020 to April 15 of this year. The daily mortalities started to gradually increase. Over 50 deaths a day were recorded from April 26. And 59 deaths on Monday is the highest.

Tests and cases continue to be comparatively low. While 70,960 samples were tested, results of 6,876 were awaited. Over 1 lakh to 1.3 lakh samples were tested in a day from April 8 to 24. The daily tests have dropped from April 28.

Of the 70,960 samples which were examined, 49.9% are of primary contacts and 12.8% were secondary contacts.

The highest of 1,029 cases were detected in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 502 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 402 from Nalgonda, 387 from Rangareddy. The lowest of 29 cases are from Narayanpet, 30 from Medak.

From March 2, 2020 to April 3 of this year, a total of 70,961 samples were put to test and 4,63,361 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total, 79,520 were active cases, 3,81,365 have recovered, and 2,476 have died. The active cases have been hovering around 80,000.