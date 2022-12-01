Highest amount of funds released to Nalgonda

December 01, 2022 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Ministers said that as much as ₹1,200 crore was allotted to Nalgonda and under Mission Bagiratha the government spent about ₹6,000 crore for better drinking water supply.

They said that providing tractors had increased revenue in villages.

Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao, Energy Minister G. Jagdish Reddy, Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Panchayat Raj Minister E. Dayakar Rao and Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod visited Nalgonda and held a review meeting on Thursday and examined the progress.

“We are holding this meeting on the directions of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. He has asked us to submit a report. We have spent ₹20 crore for each constituency. ₹83 crore was spent on laying of PR roads and ₹103 crore on CC roads. Highest funds were spent for Mission Baghiratha and this was informed by the Centre in Parliament,” said Mr. Dayakar Rao adding that about ₹20 lakh was being earned by panchayats with government providing tractors. He refuted the allegations of some panchayats unable to pay instalments stating that funds were being diverted. The Minister said some panchayats were getting a revenue of about ₹5 lakh by segregating wet and dry garbage.

Mr. Jagdish Reddy said that the panchayats in Telangana were competing with towns in other states but some persons were trying to damage the image of the government. He accused that the Centre had not been releasing funds due for the state and trying to stop the NREGS works. The Minister said about 18 teams from the Centre had made a field visit and examined the works.

Rytu Bandhu Samithi president Palla Rajewhara Reddy, Government Whip G. Sunitha, ZP Chairmen Banda Narender Reddy, Deepkia Yugandhar, Sandeep Reddy, Lok Sabha member B Lingaiah Yadav and others have participated in the programme.

