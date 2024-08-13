ADVERTISEMENT

High-yielding safflower variety developed by IIOR released by PM Modi

Published - August 13, 2024 05:55 am IST - HYDERABAD

According to a press release from the IIOR, the new varieties belong to 34 field crops and 27 horticultural crops

The Hindu Bureau

One of the new safflower varieties developed by Indian Institute of Oilseeds Research, Hyderabad.

A high-yielding safflower variety developed by the ICAR-Indian Institute of Oilseeds Research, based in Hyderabad, was one of the 109 high-yielding, climate resilient and bio-fortified varieties of 61 crops released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday.

According to a press release from the IIOR, the new varieties belong to 34 field crops and 27 horticultural crops. The safflower variety developed by IIOR, ISF 300, is suitable for all safflower-growing regions in the country including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh - both for rain-fed and irrigated cultivation.

The new variety, ISF 300, gives a high-seed yield of 1,796 kg per hectare or 726.8 kg per acre, a high oil yield of 694 kg per hectare or 280.85 kg per acre with highest oil content of 38%.

Another safflower variety ISF 123-sel-15 was also released for rain-fed cultivation in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. This variety gives a seed yield of 1,631 kg per hectare (660 kg per acre), high oil yield of 564 kg per hectare (228.24 per acre) and high oil content of 34%. Both the varieties were found resistant to the wilt disease, the IIOR statement said.

According to the statistics of Telangana Agriculture Department, safflower was cultivated in 10,464 acres in 2023-24, 21,234 acres in 2022-23, 18,544 acres in 2021-22 and 7,551 acres in 2020-21.

