High waves across east coast due to cyclone: INCOIS-IMD bulletin

December 04, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

High waves ranging from 3.5 metres to 6.6 metres in height and with swell heights of up to 3.3 metres have been forecast across the coast of Andhra Pradesh due to the severe cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’. The waves could be up to 3 metres off the Tamil Nadu coast, according to a joint bulletin issued by the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) and India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday evening.

Gales of speeds between 60 kmph and 110 kmph, along with light to moderate to heavy rains, has also been forecast along the east coast off Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The areas to be affected include Srikakulam; Vizianagaram; Visakhapatnam; East and West Godavari districts; Krishna; Guntur; Prakasam; and Nellore districts of Andhra Pradesh. Damage is expected in coastal districts of south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining coastal districts of north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fisherfolk have been advised to stop all operations and people in the affected areas have been asked to stay indoors. There is likely to be major damage to vulnerable structures, standing crops, power and telecommunication lines and inundation of low lying areas.

Telangana and Odisha, too, are likely to experience light to moderate rains over a few places with isolated heavy rains over some places during the next two days. Storm surge of about 1-1.5 meter above astronomical tide is likely to inundate south coastal Andhra Pradesh districts at the time of landfall, added the bulletin.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.