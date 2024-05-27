High wave warning for coastal states due to Cyclone Remal

A high wave warning has been issued for West Bengal, Odisha, Andaman, Nicobar, Tamil Nadu South, Tamil Nadu North and Andhra Pradesh with wave heights reaching up to 7.1 metres and swelling to about 3.6 metres in certain places owing to the severe cyclonic storm ‘Remal’.

A joint bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Service (INCOIS) on Monday evening recommended total suspension of fishing, regulated shipping and moving coastal hutment dwellers to safer places. It also advised people in affected areas to remain indoors and avoid staying in vulnerable structures.

The forecast said the severe cyclonic storm will lead to light to moderate rains over most places and heavy to very heavy rains over a few places in the coastal districts of West Bengal, eastern districts of Gangetic West Bengal adjacent to Bangladesh and in eastern districts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal up to May 28.

Northeastern states will see light to moderate rains at most places, with heavy to very heavy rains likely over isolated places in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura on both the days.

Gale wind speed reaching 95-105 kmph and gusting to 115 kmph is prevailing over North Bay of Bengal but is likely to decrease to 80-90 kmph, gusting to 100 kmph.

The bulletin warned about damage to houses; roads; trees; power and telecommunication lines; standing paddy and orchards. It also warned about inundation of low lying areas plus localised flooding and occasional reduction in visibility due to heavy rains over areas of South & North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hoogly, Kolkata and Medinipur districts of West Bengal.

The cyclonic storm is presently centred at 2.30 hours IST coastal Bangladesh and adjoining coastal West Bengal, near latitude 22.0°N and longitude 89.2°E about 115 km east-northeast of Sagar Islands (West Bengal), 105 km west of Khepupara (Bangladesh), 60 km east-southeast of Canning (West Bengal) and 70 km south-southwest of Mongla (Bangladesh).

The system is likely to move north-northeastwards and gradually weaken into a cyclonic storm before moving northeastwards and gradually weakening further.

