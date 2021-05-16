High wave and heavy wind alerts; flooding of low lying across warning across West Coast

Hyderabad

16 May 2021 17:37 IST

Areas from Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Lakshadweep, and south Tamil Nadu under threat

High wave warnings with flooding of low lying areas and damage to properties have been issued for Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Lakshadweep, and south Tamil Nadu due to the impact of Cyclone Tauktae on Sunday afternoon.

A joint bulletin issued by the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) located here and India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast 'damage' over Porbandar, Amreli Junagarh, Gir Somnath Botad and Bhavnagar plus coastal areas of Ahmedabad.

Total destruction of thatched houses/extensive damage to kutcha houses and some damage to pucca houses. There was a potential threat from flying objects, bending/ uprooting of power and communication poles. Major damage for all kinds of roads is expected.

Widespread damage to salt pans and standing crops was likely and small boats, country crafts should get detached from moorings. Immediate evacuation of people from vulnerable areas, total suspension of fishing operations, people to remain indoors and movement in motor boats and small ships was unsafe, said said the Marine Forecaster, Ocean State Forecast Team of the Operational Ocean Services(OOS) group.

High waves in the range of 3.5 - 6.6 meters till Monday night and high winds are forecasted beyond 10 km off the coast of Kerala, Karnataka. Maharastra, Goa and Gujarat, the bulletin added.