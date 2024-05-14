High voter enthusiasm marks Lok Sabha elections in north Telangana; Jagtial village records 100% turnout

High voter enthusiasm marked the general elections in north Telangana as people turned up in large numbers to exercise their franchise in Karimnagar, Peddapalli, and Adilabad constituencies, braving the hot and humid weather in most parts of the region.

Polling began on an enthusiastic note in Karimnagar with an overcast sky bringing some relief from the searing heat wave but the temperatures rose later in the day. Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency witnessed voter turnout of over 67.67% till 5 p.m. Adilabad and Peddapalli constituencies recorded a voter turnout of 69.81% and 63.86% respectively up to 5 p.m.

The voting percentage in the three constituencies was expected to go up further as several voters turned to cast their votes in the last hour, the data of which is yet to be declared officially.

The polling was by and large peaceful in the Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected areas in as many as 13 Assembly segments spanning Peddapalli, Adilabad, Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mahabubabad and Khammam Lok Sabha constituencies.

The polling ended at 4 p.m. in the LWE-affected areas amid heightened security.

Chinnakolvai village in Beerpur mandal of Jagtial district recorded 100% voter turnout with all 110 voters exercising their franchise. Beerpur is the native place of Maoist top leader Muppala Lakshmana Rao alias Ganapathi.

Undeterred by their age and hot weather, many senior citizens virtually competed with young voters in exercising their franchise in what appeared to be a true celebration of democracy.

Gangamma, a centenarian, cast her vote in Kallur village of Korutla mandal, in Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency.

In Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency, BJP candidate Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Congress candidate V. Rajender Rao and BRS candidate B. Vinod Kumar were among those who cast their vote in the initial hours of polling in Karimnagar. Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar travelled in an TSRTC bus to a polling station in Husnabad where he cast his vote. Minister for IT and Industries D. Sridhar Babu exercised his franchise at his native Dhanwada village in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

The voter enthusiasm was all pervasive in the coal belt spanning Peddapalli, Warangal and Khammam Lok Sabha constituencies.

