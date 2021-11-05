High-profile gambling racket busted

In a major crackdown on banned gambling in the city, the Hyderabad city police on Thursday night busted a high-profile gambling racket organised by a businessman Aravind Agarwal on Deepavali.

Acting on specific intelligence, the police raided a residential complex at Begumpet, and found several persons, including an MLA of the ruling TRS, indulging in playing cards against money, which is banned by the State government. Sources in the department confirmed that the MLA from north Telangana was present at the Deepavali party hosted by the businessman and took part in gambling.

The Begumpet police booked case against five persons, including the party organiser, and seized ₹12 lakh in cash.

"While ₹10,000 was on the table, remaining cash was kept aside by Agarwal," the officer said, adding that the legislator's name was not included in the First Information Report. The police did not divulge details despite repeated calls and messages.