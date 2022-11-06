High profile bypoll defeat stings the BJP

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana BJP leaders, cadre and supporters across the state were quite excited when the counting began for the Munugode bypoll and the party led in the second and third rounds after losing out to the ruling TRS in the first round on Sunday morning.

It turned out to be a false hope as the most high profile byelection turned in the pink direction in every other round after that to the utter disappointment of the leaders who had bent their backs during the gruelling campaign to get K. Rajagopal Reddy re-elected, which they hoped would put the party in the upward trajectory path till the general elections.

Once the urban pockets like Choutuppal did not fetch the expected votes, the writing was on the wall as Mr. Reddy too left the counting centre. But then, every bypoll is not a Dubbak or Huzurabad because there was a Nagarjunasagar and Huzurnagar in between, and making the Munugode bypoll as the most decisive battle against K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s regime amid tall claims of the government’s imminent downfall seemed to have become an albatross around the saffron party’s neck.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top party leaders themselves admitted in private that “exaggerating” the bypoll result impact could have boomeranged though the party did give a tough fight despite not being strong in the constituency. Mr. Rajagopal Reddy may have slipped his tongue in talking about the coal contract or may not have succeeded in doing development works, but he was seen as a do-gooder helping the needy, they claim.

Yet, he could not transfer the Congress votes totally and for most of the time he was on his own, trusting his own followers, either in campaign strategy or in mobilising the necessary funds and personnel, rather than depend on the party’s organisational structure. In any case, neither he nor the party could not match upto the TRS on various counts, they pointed out.

The central leadership had shied away from the campaign leaving it to the local leadership as TS party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and others toured extensively. The abrupt cancellation of national president J.P.Nadda’s public meeting in the constituency though appeared as if the fight was given up even as the Moinabad farmhouse MLAs poaching drama got played out.

Sure, the party can claim to have pushed Congress party into the third position and occupy the main contender spot against the TRS. But, the Munugode bypoll defeat would sting after all the hype and hoopla.