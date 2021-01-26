High power panel on PRC convenes its first meeting

HYDERABAD

After initial delays, the high power committee constituted by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to study the report and recommendations made by the Pay Revision Commission headed by retired bureaucrat C.R. Biswal has met for the first time on Monday.

The meeting follows the instructions issued by the Chief Minister on Sunday to the three-member committee headed by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and comprising Prinicipal Secretaries K. Ramakrishna Rao (Finance) and Rajat Kumar (Irrigation) as its members. Though the Chief Minister had directed the committee to hold meeting with the employees representatives in the first week and complete the process within two weeks, it could not take place as the members were busy charting out the modalities that should be followed for according promotions to employees at different levels.

The committee members who met at the BRKR Bhavan this afternoon discussed about the report submitted by the pay commission and decided to hold discussions with the representatives of various employees associations. A schedule was charted out for holding discussions with the employees’ unions in the coming days accordingly.

The detailed scheduled was not made public though.

The committee had also decided to discuss with the employees issues like time bound promotions, trauma free service and extension of the age of superannuation, among others. There is also no clarity on whether the report submitted by the PRC on December 31 or at least its summary recommendations would be circulated among the employees as yet.