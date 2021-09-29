High-level probe ordered into Telugu Akademi affairs

₹ 43 crore deposited in Union Bank of India had been misappropriated

Alarmed by the reports of misappropriation of funds in Telugu Akademi, the State government has ordered an inquiry into the misuse of funds allotted to the academy.

The decision comes in the light of reports that the ₹ 43 crore deposited in the Karvan branch of the Union Bank of India in the name of Telugu Akademi had been misappropriated. The Akademi had filed a complaint with the Central Crime Station and the CCS was investigating the case.

The Akademi on its part had also informed that it had filed a complaint with the CCS and the CCS had been investigating into the issue. The Higher Education department said it was necessary to conduct an inquiry simultaneously to bring out the facts. Accordingly, it has been decided to constitute a committee to inquire into the matter. Intermediate Education Commissioner Omer Jaleel will head the committee which will have representatives of the Board of Intermediate Education and Commissioner of Collegiate Education as its members.

The Committee had been directed to inquire into the matter and submit its detailed report within a week, October 2.