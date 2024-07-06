ADVERTISEMENT

High-level coordination panel of IPS officers of Telangana and AP to check drug menace

Published - July 06, 2024 10:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

In a major development, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have decided to constitute a high-level coordination committee of IPS officials to curb the menace of drugs and narcotics in the two States.

ADVERTISEMENT

A decision to this effect was taken during the meeting between Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and A.P. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu here on Saturday. The development follows Mr. Reddy’s briefing to Mr. Naidu about the resolve of the Telangana Government to make the State drug free.

The government had constituted the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau with an Additional DGP rank officer at the helm of affairs and a similar mechanism had been established for cyber crime issues. With reports that narcotics were being smuggled from bordering States, Mr. Reddy sought the cooperation of the A.P. Government in checking the menace.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Naidu, according to AP Minister A. Satyaprasad, responded immediately after suspicion that there was a link in drug culture between the two States. He recalled that his government had also constituted a six-member Cabinet sub-committee after reports of drug culture prevailing in AP came out. It was accordingly, decided to constitute a coordination committee of senior officials to check the menace in the interests of the two States.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, the Telangana Government is learnt to have sought re-merger of the seven mandals, including the five villages abutting the temple town Bhadrachalam, which were merged with Andhra Pradesh post formation of Telangana State on June 2, 2014.

But it had been decided to represent the matter to the Central Government together as the merger of the mandals with A.P. was carried out through amendment made to the Reorganisation Act in Parliament.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US