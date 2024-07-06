High-level coordination panel of IPS officers of Telangana and AP to check drug menace

In a major development, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have decided to constitute a high-level coordination committee of IPS officials to curb the menace of drugs and narcotics in the two States.

A decision to this effect was taken during the meeting between Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and A.P. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu here on Saturday. The development follows Mr. Reddy’s briefing to Mr. Naidu about the resolve of the Telangana Government to make the State drug free.

The government had constituted the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau with an Additional DGP rank officer at the helm of affairs and a similar mechanism had been established for cyber crime issues. With reports that narcotics were being smuggled from bordering States, Mr. Reddy sought the cooperation of the A.P. Government in checking the menace.

Mr. Naidu, according to AP Minister A. Satyaprasad, responded immediately after suspicion that there was a link in drug culture between the two States. He recalled that his government had also constituted a six-member Cabinet sub-committee after reports of drug culture prevailing in AP came out. It was accordingly, decided to constitute a coordination committee of senior officials to check the menace in the interests of the two States.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Government is learnt to have sought re-merger of the seven mandals, including the five villages abutting the temple town Bhadrachalam, which were merged with Andhra Pradesh post formation of Telangana State on June 2, 2014.

But it had been decided to represent the matter to the Central Government together as the merger of the mandals with A.P. was carried out through amendment made to the Reorganisation Act in Parliament.