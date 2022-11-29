High drama in Hyderabad as police tow away car with YSRTP chief Sharmila inside it

November 29, 2022 03:11 pm | Updated 03:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad City Police on November 29 detained YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief Y.S. Sharmila who gave a call for gheraoing the Pragati Bhavan, the Chief Minister’s camp office at Panjagutta, in protest to the developments in her padayatra in Warangal on Nov. 28.

Ms. Sharmila, along with a large number of supporters, had planned to assemble at the Pragati Bhavan. While several of them were detained by the force outside the Bhavan, Ms. Sharrmila, who drove in the same SUV that was vandalised by TRS activists in Warangal, remained seated at the wheel and locked herself from the inside.

Police made several attempts to get her out of the vehicle, but she remained firm. Officials then pressed a tow truck, tied and pulled the SUV all the way till SR Nagar police station, about four kilometres away on the route.

Tension prevailed at the police station too as several activists gathered to protest the police action.

She was detained at Lingagiri village under Chennaraopeta mandal in Warangal (rural) district and shifted her to Narsampet on Nov. 28.

Ms. Sharmila, during her padayatra, had come down heavily on local MLA P. Sudarshan Reddy and questioned his source of income. Ms. Sharmila’s caravan was set on fire and her SUV was vandalised by TRS activists as a reaction to her remarks