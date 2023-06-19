High drama at Kamareddy over quality of 2BHK

June 19, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - KAMAREDDY

High drama unfolded since morning at Tekriyal in Kamareddy district headquarters on Monday.

Allegations and counter allegations were being made on the quality of double bedroom houses that were constructed at Tekriyal in Kamareddy constituency with former minster and Congress leader Shabbir Ali alleging that the quality of double bedroom houses was very poor and they may not stand for long.

Countering these allegations BRS MLA Gampa Govardhan dared the Congress leader to prove the allegations. Accepting the challenge, Mr. Shabbir Ali along with technical experts reached the double bedroom houses constructed at Tekriyal and waited there for the MLA to check the quality. However, the ruling party leader did not turn up.

“The quality of houses was so poor that people are fearing to stay in these houses. The walls are shaking even if one hits it with a hand. Some of the walls have developed cracks. How can people live in these houses, even if they are allotted?” asked Mr. Shabbir Ali and demanded that the government recover the amount from the contractor responsible for the poor construction. Later, the Congress leaders staged a rasta roko and raised slogans against the MLA.