High COVID-19 alert sounded in Karimnagar district

The district administration of Karimnagar has sounded a high alert following the State government’s directives to check the spread of COVID-19 in the district.

All cinema halls, bars, membership clubs, parks, museums, and swimming pools have been closed from Sunday. District authorities had given serious instructions to all educational institutions - including professional colleges - to declare holidays till March 31. Authorities have informed the institutions to keep only those students appearing for the SSC examinations in the residential schools and send the rest to their homes.

Special isolation wards

The District Medical and Health Department had already opened a COVID-19 Isolation Ward at the District Headquarters Hospital in Karimnagar. It had also ensured that the two private medical colleges opened isolation wards equipped with a physician, pulmonologist and other staff to provide 24x7 service.

Hoteliers were informed not to give rooms to people who come from abroad. People were also informed to dial 104 during emergencies and for any help with regard to COVID-19.

Collector K. Shashanka on Sunday conducted a review meeting with the district officials including Commissioner of Police V.B. Kamalasan Reddy on the measures to be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Collector instructed the public not to panic over COVID-19 and advised them to keep away from densely populated locations.

Contact programmes cancelled

He said they have made all arrangements for the treatment of COVID-19 suspects by opening isolation wards. Further, he advised people suffering from cold and cough should remain indoors. The Commissioner of Police warned the people of serious action for posting rumours in social media about COVID-19.

In the wake of government instructions to avoid meeting of more people at a place, the district administration had cancelled the weekly Prajavani (public grievances redressal) programme, and Dial Your Collector programme on Monday in the Collectorate.