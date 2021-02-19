High Court to resume physical hearing from Monday

Virtual hearing to continue

From Monday, all division and single benches of Telangana High Court will begin physical hearing of cases, along with continuation of virtual hearing, on rotation basis. The High Court made it clear that all stakeholders, including lawyers, should follow guidelines of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) scrupulously.

All subordinate courts in the State, except those in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts, will start regular functioning from from Monday, the HC said on Friday.

The principal district judges of the judicial districts concerned should ensure all latest guidelines and instructions relating to COVID-19 should be adhered to in letter and spirit, the HC said.

Hyderabad courts (city civil courts, metropolitan session courts, CBI courts, small causes courts and tribunals) will start functioning as per phase-II of modified standard operating procedures. Courts in Rangareddy district headquarters at L.B. Nagar and Malkajgiri and Kukatpally courts, which were working as per phase-III of modified SOPs, would continue to work accordingly.