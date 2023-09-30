High Court tells HCA to pay up ₹17.5 crore to Visaka Industries

September 30, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana High Court on Friday passed an interim order directing Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) to pay ₹17.5 crore to M/s Visaka Industries Limited.

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar passed the direction after hearing a civil revision petition filed by the HCA challenging a commercial court direction attaching properties of the HCA and freezing its bank accounts. A dispute arose between the HCA and the Visaka Industries company over the latter spending money for construction of the cricket stadium at Uppal.

The private company sought return of money it had spent as part of its share for constructing the stadium. The company contended that even an arbitrator passed an award in its favour. The company eventually approached the Special Court for Trial and Disposal of Commercial Disputes of Ranga Reddy at L.B. Nagar.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commercial court passed an order attaching properties of the HCA and freezing its bank accounts. The HCA filed a civil revision petition seeking to set aside the commercial court order.

Case adjourned

In a separate matter, Justice Chillakur Sumalatha adjourned to Ocrtober the hearing of a writ petition filed by Mulugu MLA Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka of Congress challenging Government Orders (GOs) Ms. No 12 and 14 of Planning department. The two orders authorised the district Minister in-charge concerned for approving works under Constituency Development Program for MLA/MLC constituency.

The orders, according to the petitioner, empowered the Minister concerned to approve works in the constituency without consulting the MLA concerned. Special Government Pleader Harender Pershad, representing the government, told the court that a counter affidavit would be filed in two weeks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.