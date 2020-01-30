High Court sets aside declaration of Vemulaghat

In yet another victory to farmers of Vemulaghat, who are fighting for compensation as per Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act 2013 (LA Act – 2013), the High Court has directed the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) of Siddipet to initiate the process of land acquisition again.

It has also directed Siddipet Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy, Siricilla Collector (in the past Siddipet Collector) Krishna Bhaskar and RDO Jayachandra Reddy to pay cost of ₹ 2,000 to each of the petitioners.

Vemulaghat in Toguta mandal is one of the villages that would be getting submerged under Mallannasagar. Issuing orders on two contempt cases filed by farmers of Vemulaghat on January 24, Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao directed the RDO to commence the process again and pay them all the benefits.