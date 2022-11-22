High Court seeks information on Hill Fort palace restoration work

November 22, 2022 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Hill Fort Palace. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Telangana High Court on Tuesday expressed concern over the officials concerned failing to explain the steps taken to restore and conserve the Hill Fort palace, a heritage structure.

ADVERTISEMENT

A bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy, hearing a PIL petition seeking restoration and conservation of the heritage structure, said the authorities were not adequately responding even after the HC passed orders on the matter. On Tuesday, Tourism department secretary, Telangana State Travel and Tourism Development Corporation managing director, GHMC Commissioner and HMDA vice-chairman and commissioner appeared before the bench for the hearing.

However, Finance Secretary, one of the respondents in the matter, did not turn up before the bench. Expressing dissatisfaction over the officials’ response, the CJ said asked the authorities to inform the court as to ‘when will the actual work of restoration would commence. “Give the timeline,” the CJ said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Advocate General B.S. Prasad sought an adjournment of the matter adding that he would speak with all the officers concerned and come before the bench with a plan of action and work schedule. The bench directed all the officers to personally appear again on December 9 when the plea would be heard again.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US