High Court notice to C.V. Anand in Balmoori’s contempt plea

The Telangana High Court on Friday issued notices to Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand and three other officers of the commissionerate in a contempt petition filed by National Students Union of India leader Balmoori Venkat Narsing Rao alleging that Hyderabad police arrested him illegally.

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy sought to know from the four police officers as to why action should not be initiated against them for not following the Supreme Court directions, issued in Arnesh Kumar case, of serving notice under Section 41 of Criminal Procedure Code while arresting the petitioner. Along with Mr. Anand, notices were issued to Saifabad Assistant Commissioner of Police C. Venugopal Reddy, Inspector K. Sathaiah and Sub-Inspector M. Suresh Reddy.

Four weeks of time was given to them file replies to the notices. Petitioner’s counsel contended that police were not complying with the system of issuing notices to the accused under Section 41-A of Cr.P.C. despite the apex court’s verdict in Anresh Kumar’s case. The lawyer submitted that Mr. Rao was arrested by the police on February while staging demonstration before the Assembly building along with other unemployed youngsters.

After detaining him on February 3, the police presented him before the local magistrate concerned on February 5. Thus Mr. Rao was presented before the court 24 hours after arresting him, counsel said. In the case registered against the accused, the police could have issued notice to him under Section 41-A of Cr.P.C. Police levelled baseless allegations of the accused attempting to run away from the police station to cover up their mistake of not complying with the procedure, counsel said. The matter was posted to March 10 for next hearing.

Official summoned

In a separate matter, Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili of the High Court issued notice of appearance (Form-I) to School Education Commissioner A. Devasena and instructed her to appear before the court on March 10 in a contempt of court petition. The plea was filed by Rafah-e-Aam High School in Haribowli of old city in Hyderabad.

The petitioner contended that School Education Department was not implementing the High Court direction to pay salaries to the staff of the school, an aided institution. Petitioner’s counsel contended that the school was one of the oldest in Hyderabad and was being run on a grant-in-aid by the State government. He submitted to the court that the government was unduly delaying implementation of the High Court order in the matter.