High Court irked after notice board is put up claiming civil court land as government’s

June 23, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - HYDERABAD

Taking serious note of Revenue officials erecting a board on the premises of City Civil Court in Secunderabad claiming that the land belonged to the government, Telangana High Court said the Chief Secretary would have to personally appear before it if a counter affidavit explaining reasons behind such action was not filed by July 25.

On the evening of April 1, staff of Marredpally Mandal Revenue Office, accompanied by Marredpally police, entered the CCC premises and erected a notice board claiming the land belonged to government. On learning this, the Chief Judge of CCC told the officials that they cannot take such step since the land belonged to the High Court.

The officials informed the Chief Judge over phone that they had come there for installing the notice following directions of Hyderabad District Collector. The HC on April 6 had suo moto taken up this as writ petition and directed the State government to file a counter affidavit in the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notices were issued to the Chief Secretary, Revenue Principal Secretary, Chief Commissioner of Land Administration, Hyderabad District Collector, Hyderabad Police Commissioner and Marredpally Mandal Revenue Officer. When the matter came up for hearing on Wednesday, the bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N. Tukaramji expressed displeasure over the officials not filing any counter affidavit in the matter.

“Who had put up that notice board in Secunderabad City Civil Court…tomorrow you will put up a notice board on the premises of High Court and claim that the land belonged to government,” the CJ said. The CJ made it clear that putting up such board without informing or bringing to the notice of the Chief Judge of Secunderabad City Civil Court was illegal.

The matter was posted to July 25 for next hearing.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT